Australia's AMP to sell 60% of asset management arm's private markets business to Ares

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday U.S.-based Ares Management ARES.N will buy 60% of the private markets businesses of the Australian company's asset management arm AMP Capital for A$1.35 billion ($1.06 billion).

Under the proposed deal, the troubled Australian wealth manager will retain 40% of the private markets business. The whole joint venture is valued at A$2.25 billion.

($1 = 1.2721 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.