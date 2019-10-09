Australia's AMP to merge banking, domestic wealth management businesses

Beleaguered Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday it will merge its banking and Australian wealth management business units into a new entity to be named AMP Australia.

AMP Australia will be led by Alex Wade, currently CEO of the Australian wealth management arm, AMP said in a statement.

