Australia's AMP sells AMP Capital's international infrastructure equity unit for $498 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Thursday announced the sale of AMP Capital's international infrastructure equity unit for total value of up to A$699 million ($497.76 million) to U.S.-based digital infrastructure investment firm DigitalBridge.

($1 = 1.4043 Australian dollars)

