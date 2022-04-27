US Markets
Australia's AMP sells AMP Capital's international infrastructure equity unit for $498 mln

Sameer Manekar
Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Thursday announced the sale of AMP Capital's international infrastructure equity unit for total value of up to A$699 million ($497.76 million) to U.S.-based digital infrastructure investment firm DigitalBridge.

($1 = 1.4043 Australian dollars)

