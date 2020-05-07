AMP

Australia's AMP scraps planned sale of NZ wealth management unit on coronavirus hit

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's AMP Ltd on Friday said it scrapped plans to divest its New Zealand wealth management business due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and financial markets.

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Friday said it scrapped plans to divest its New Zealand wealth management business due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and financial markets.

The wealth manager said it held discussions with a number of interested parties regarding the divestment, but the offers it received did not meet expectations.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters