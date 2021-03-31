AMP

Australia's AMP says De Ferrari to retire, ANZ's Alexis George to be CEO

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday it has appointed Alexis George as its new group chief executive officer, with Francesco De Ferrari set to retire from the role.

April 1 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Thursday it has appointed Alexis George as its new group chief executive officer, with Francesco De Ferrari set to retire from the role.

George would join AMP from lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX where she has served as deputy chief executive officer, the company said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters