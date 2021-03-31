Australia's AMP says De Ferrari to retire, ANZ's Alexis George to be CEO

April 1 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Thursday it has appointed Alexis George as its new group chief executive officer, with Francesco De Ferrari set to retire from the role.

George would join AMP from lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX where she has served as deputy chief executive officer, the company said.

