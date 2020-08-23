AMP

Australia's AMP says chairman, AMP Capital CEO step down

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Monday said its group chairman and the chief executive of its AMP Capital unit would step down immediately.

David Murray has resigned as chairman and Debra Hazelton, a non-executive director, would fill the role, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Meanwhile, Boe Pahari would step down as chief executive of AMP Capital and resume work at his previous level with a focus on the unit's infrastructure equity business, AMP said.

