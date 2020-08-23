Australia's AMP says chairman, AMP Capital CEO step down

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Monday said its group chairman and the chief executive of its AMP Capital unit would step down immediately.

David Murray has resigned as chairman and Debra Hazelton, a non-executive director, would fill the role, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Meanwhile, Boe Pahari would step down as chief executive of AMP Capital and resume work at his previous level with a focus on the unit's infrastructure equity business, AMP said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

