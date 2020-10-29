Australia's AMP receives non-binding takeover offer from Ares Management

Adds background on AMP, details on other options

Oct 30 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday U.S.-based Ares Management Corp ARES.N had made a non-binding offer to buy the Australian wealth manager, adding that discussions were at an early stage.

The company did not disclose the offer value. (https://bit.ly/2TAPfGz)

Local media in Australia initially reported on the discussions, saying Ares had made an offer of over A$5 billion ($3.56 billion). AMP had a market value of A$4.40 billion as of Thursday.

Scandal-hit AMP sparked talks of a buyout or break-up after it put all its assets under review in early September.

AMP said it has received "significant" interest for its assets and business and is evaluating options, including sticking with its three-year turnaround plan.

Ares declined Reuters request for comment.

AMP, which recently ceded its position as Australia's largest wealth manager to IOOF Holdings Ltd IFL.AX, has seen its profit plunge after a public inquiry into the country's financial sector exposed systemic wrongdoing at the company.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.