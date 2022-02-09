Australia's AMP posts profit jump as fund management unit gets 'enquiries'

Adds details on enquiries for AMP Capital, outflows, shares

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX posted a jump in annual profit on Thursday and said it had received "enquiries" about its asset management arm, whose private markets business is set for a spin-off this year.

The company, which has tried to turn itself around after a series of scandals, said outflows at its flagship Australian wealth management arm slowed in the year to December.

The 172-year-old firm posted net cash outflows of A$5.2 billion ($3.73 billion), down from A$7.8 billion a year earlier.

AMP did not provide details about the enquiries for AMP Capital, but said it would consider any approaches and that such interest was "not unusual at this point in a demerger preparation process."

The company said AMP Capital's private market business would be called Collimate Capital after the demerger, which was on track to complete in the first half of this year.

Its shares were 4% higher in early trade.

AMP Capital posted an annual net profit of A$154 million and has assets of A$177.8 billion under management.

The strong performance of AMP Capital and some provision releases drove the parent company's underlying profit to A$356 million, from A$233 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3933 Australian dollars)

