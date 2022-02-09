Australia's AMP posts 53% rise in annual profit
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX posted a 53% rise in annual profit on Thursday, helped by lower outflows at its flagship fund management arm as a government program that allowed people to tap into early release of their pensions ended.
Underlying net profit after tax for the year ended Dec. 31 was A$356 million ($255.47 million) compared with A$233 million a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Riya Sharma; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.