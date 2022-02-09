Australia's AMP posts 53% rise in annual profit

AMP

AMP

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd posted a 53% rise in annual profit on Thursday, helped by lower outflows at its flagship fund management arm as a government program that allowed people to tap into early release of their pensions ended.

Underlying net profit after tax for the year ended Dec. 31 was A$356 million ($255.47 million) compared with A$233 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)

