Australia's AMP plans spin-off for private markets business

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

April 23 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday it plans a demerger of its asset management arm's private markets business by the first half of fiscal 2022, after ending talks with Ares Management Corp ARES.N over a sale.

