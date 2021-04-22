Australia's AMP plans spin-off for private markets business

April 23 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday it plans a demerger of its asset management arm's private markets business by the first half of fiscal 2022, after ending talks with Ares Management Corp ARES.N over a sale.

