Australia's AMP names James Georgeson as CFO

(Adds background on company's financials) Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd on Monday confirmed the appointment of James Georgeson as its chief financial officer to help the wealth manager navigate a turbulent phase marked by poor earnings. Georgeson was appointed acting CFO in August, having previously been deputy CFO. Georgeson took over the acting role after CFO-designate John Patrick Moorhead decided to leave the group. In October, AMP had posted record third-quarter outflows in its Australian wealth management unit, just two months after it recorded its biggest half-year loss since its listing amid a client exodus following misconduct revelations by the Royal Commission. [nL3N2784HU] The government-ordered inquiry found the company among other majors in the finance sector had for years wrongfully charged fees and had attempted to mislead regulators. [nL3N1ZZ1SG] (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Chris Reese) ((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061)) Keywords: AMP MOVES/ (UPDATE 1)

