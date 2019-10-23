Australia's AMP logs $1.3 billion in quarterly outflows

Oct 24 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Thursday said outflows at its Australian wealth management unit in the third quarter rose 30%, as damaging revelations of misconduct from a sector-wide inquiry continued to drive clients away.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the division recorded net outflows of A$1.94 billion ($1.33 billion), against A$1.49 billion worth of outflows a year earlier.

Total assets under management for the Australian wealth management unit at end-September rose to A$133.2 billion, compared with A$132.70 billion as of June 30.

($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars)

