Australia's AMP launches portfolio review as interest in its assets spikes

Sept 2 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX, Australia's largest financial advisory firm, on Wednesday unveiled a review of its portfolio following a rise in interest in its assets, as the company tries to repair its reputation after multiple scandals.

The company has vowed to streamline its operations, rebuild its image and stem a client exodus, after a public inquiry into the financial sector found it had improperly charged fees and even attempted to mislead regulators about it.

"AMP periodically receives unsolicited interest in its assets and businesses and recently has experienced an increase in interest... ," the company said.

The company is also facing pressure on a number of other fronts.

Last week, the firm's chairman resigned and the chief executive of its funds management unit was demoted, following concerns about alleged inappropriate conduct by the latter.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus-induced market turmoil has pummelled the company's fee income and resulted in higher loan-loss provisions.

The company sold its life insurance business earlier this year, but was forced to scrap plans to divest its New Zealand wealth management arm after offers fell short of its expectations due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

