Australia's AMP launches portfolio review amid rising interest in its assets
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Wednesday unveiled a review of the group's assets and said it had recently received an increase in interest and enquiries in its businesses.
The review comes as AMP faces pressure on a number of fronts, with the coronavirus outbreak disrupting its business just as it was trying to recover from a client exodus after a government-mandated inquiry last year found widespread misconduct.
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
