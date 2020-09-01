AMP

Australia's AMP launches portfolio review amid rising interest in its assets

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a review of the group's assets and said it had recently received an increase in interest and enquiries in its businesses.

The review comes as AMP faces pressure on a number of fronts, with the coronavirus outbreak disrupting its business just as it was trying to recover from a client exodus after a government-mandated inquiry last year found widespread misconduct.

