Australia's AMP handed $9.7 mln penalty for fee-related breaches

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Tuesday it was handed a A$14.5 million ($9.74 million) penalty by the Federal court in relation to breaches concerning the historic charging of "Plan Service Fees."

($1 = 1.4890 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

