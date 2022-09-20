AMP

Australia's AMP handed $9.7 mln penalty for fee-related breaches

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Tuesday it was handed a A$14.5 million ($9.74 million) penalty by the Federal court in relation to breaches concerning the historic charging of "Plan Service Fees."

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Tuesday it was handed a A$14.5 million ($9.74 million) penalty by the Federal court in relation to breaches concerning the historic charging of "Plan Service Fees."

($1 = 1.4890 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters