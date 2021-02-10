US Markets
AMP

Australia's AMP full-year profit plunges 32%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Thursday reported an 32.8% drop in annual profit as concerns around coronavirus-induced market pressure and internal governance drove net cash outflows from its flagship fund management arm.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Thursday reported an 32.8% drop in annual profit as concerns around coronavirus-induced market pressure and internal governance drove net cash outflows from its flagship fund management arm.

Underlying profit for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to A$295 million ($227.77 million) from A$439 million a year ago, AMP said.

($1 = 1.2952 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More