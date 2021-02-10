Australia's AMP full-year profit plunges 32%

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Thursday reported an 32.8% drop in annual profit as concerns around coronavirus-induced market pressure and internal governance drove net cash outflows from its flagship fund management arm.

Underlying profit for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to A$295 million ($227.77 million) from A$439 million a year ago, AMP said.

($1 = 1.2952 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

