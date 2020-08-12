AMP

Australia's AMP first-half profit slumps as coronavirus slams fee income

Contributors
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
A K Pranav Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's largest wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday its first-half profit nearly halved as coronavirus-induced market turmoil led to a plunge in fee income and a higher loan-loss provision at its banking unit

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia's largest wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Thursday its first-half profit nearly halved as coronavirus-induced market turmoil led to a plunge in fee income and a higher loan-loss provision at its banking unit

Underlying profit from the company's retained businesses stood at A$149 million($106.62 million), down from A$256 million a year earlier.

AMP's domestic wealth-management unit reported net cash outflows of A$4.4 billion for the first half of the year, up from A$3.1 billion a year earlier, as Australians withdrew larger sums from their pension funds to weather the pandemic.

($1 = 1.3974 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters