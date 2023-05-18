News & Insights

Australia's AMP fined $16.3 mln for charging fees to deceased clients

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

May 18, 2023 — 08:17 pm EDT

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian financial services firm AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday it had been charged with a A$24 million ($16.28 million) fine by the federal court for billing thousands of dead clients for insurance and financial advice.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

