Australia's AMP fined $16.3 mln for charging fees to deceased clients

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian financial services firm AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday it had been charged with a A$24 million ($16.28 million) fine by the federal court for billing thousands of dead clients for insurance and financial advice.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.