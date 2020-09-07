Australia's AMP credit rating cut closer to junk level by S&P on strategic uncertainty

Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify rating is not yet classified as "junk"

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian financial planning giant AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Monday had its credit rating downgraded by one notch by agency S&P Global to 'BBB-minus', one grade away from "junk" status, due to challenges to its strategic direction.

The credit agency said AMP, which last week announced it was considering a sale of its assets, was exposed to challenges that could disrupt its strategic direction, while its governance standards were weaker than previously thought.

"In our view, uncertainty hangs over the strategic course that has been set for the various business units," S&P said in an emailed statement.

The agency also said the departure of a number of senior executives and board members in various parts of the group had fed into its decision.

