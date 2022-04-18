Australia's AMP confirms in talks to sell investment management unit

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian Wealth Manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Tuesday it was in talks with multiple parties, including real estate firm Dexus DXS.AX, regarding a potential sale of the assets and businesses of Collimate Capital, formerly known as AMP Capital.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

