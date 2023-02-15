Australia's AMP annual profit drops about 34%

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP AMP.AX posted an about 34% fall in annual underlying profit on Thursday, citing market volatility and margin compression at its banking unit.

For the year ended Dec. 31, the 174-year-old firm reported an underlying net profit after tax of A$184 million ($127.03 million), compared with A$280 million a year earlier, and declared a final dividend of 2.5 Australian cents per share.

