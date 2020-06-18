Oil

Australia's Altura Mining inks lithium supply contracts with Ningbo Shanshan; shares soar

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

Altura Mining Ltd said on Friday it had signed multi-year lithium supply contracts with its second-largest shareholder Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd, sending its shares more than 30% higher.

June 19 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd AJM.AX said on Friday it had signed multi-year lithium supply contracts with its second-largest shareholder Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd 600884.SS, sending its shares more than 30% higher.

The Australian miner said it would supply a minimum of 60,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of the metal, used to make alloys that make up parts of aircraft and high-speed trains, to the Chinese lithium battery material manufacturer from January 2022.

It will also provide 44,000 dmt of 6% grade lithium ore mineral to Ningbo's unit Hunan Yongshan Lithium Co Ltd under a separate one-year contract. However, Altura did not disclose any financial details of the contracts.

The deal will make Altura a key supplier to Ningbo's new lithium chemical plant, which has a planned phase 1 production capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent.

Ningbo Shanshan currently owns a 15.1% stake in Altura.

Altura's shares soared as much as 30.4% to A$0.073 earlier in the session, their highest level since November 2019.

In March, the miner had secured a financing package worth A$305 million ($208.96 million) to boost its operations amid a delay in resumption of operations of its offtake partners in China due to coroanvirus-led restrictions.

($1 = 1.4596 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular