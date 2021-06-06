US Markets
Australia's Altium rejects $3.9 bln offer from U.S. software firm Autodesk

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

Software maker Altium Ltd said on Monday it had rejected a formal buyout proposal from American peer Autodesk Inc that valued the company at A$5.05 billion ($3.91 billion).

June 7 (Reuters) - Software maker Altium Ltd ALU.AX said on Monday it had rejected a formal buyout proposal from American peer Autodesk Inc ADSK.O that valued the company at A$5.05 billion ($3.91 billion).

The U.S. firm that makes AutoCAD software offered A$38.50 for each share of Altium, a 41.5% premium to the stock's last closing price.

Altium's board said Autodesk's proposal significantly undervalued the company's prospects.

($1 = 1.2923 Australian dollars)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

