Australia's Altium rejects $3.9 bln offer from U.S. software firm Autodesk

Adds details on rejection, premium

June 7 (Reuters) - Software maker Altium Ltd ALU.AX said on Monday it had rejected a formal buyout proposal from American peer Autodesk Inc ADSK.O that valued the company at A$5.05 billion ($3.91 billion).

The U.S. firm that makes AutoCAD software offered A$38.50 for each share of Altium, a 41.5% premium to the stock's last closing price.

Altium's board said Autodesk's proposal significantly undervalued the company's prospects.

($1 = 1.2923 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.