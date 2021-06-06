Australia's Altium receives $3.9 bln buyout pitch from Autodesk

June 7 (Reuters) - Software maker Altium Ltd ALU.AX said on Monday it had received a formal buyout proposal from American peer Autodesk Inc ADSK.O that valued the company at A$5.05 billion ($3.91 billion).

The U.S. firm was offering A$38.50 per share of the company, Altium said.

($1 = 1.2923 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

