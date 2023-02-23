Australia's Allkem first-half profit jumps over ten-fold on higher prices

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX reported a more than ten-fold jump in its first-half profit on Friday, boosted by sky-rocketing prices for the battery metal as demand surges amid a global push towards greener sources of energy.

The company recorded a net profit attributable of $180.4 million for the half-year ended Dec. 31, compared with $16.6 million reported a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

