Australia's Allkem first-half profit jumps over ten-fold on higher prices

February 23, 2023 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo and Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX reported a more than ten-fold jump in its first-half profit on Friday, boosted by sky-rocketing prices for the battery metal as demand surges amid a global push towards greener sources of energy.

The company recorded a net profit attributable of $180.4 million for the half-year ended Dec. 31, compared with $16.6 million reported a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.