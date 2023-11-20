News & Insights

Oil

Australia's AI firm Appen mulls selling part or whole of business

November 20, 2023 — 11:03 pm EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Adds details on possible deal, equity raising and ten months' results in paragraphs 2 to 6

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia's AI firm Appen APX.AX said Tuesday it is mulling the sale of a part or whole of its business.

The machine learning and data solutions provider said that it has received no proposals for a deal so far but is open to engage with potential counterparties.

Appen, which was one of the world's largest AI training providers, has implemented a raft of cost-saving initiatives and has seen its executive team being entirely replaced over the last two years.

The company on Tuesday announced an equity raise of A$30-million ($19.52 million), aimed at boosting its working capital.

It also announced an additional $14 million of cost reduction, boosting its cost-saving initiatives this year to $60 million.

Appen's revenue and gross profit fell over 29% and 32% to $223 million and $80 million, respectively, for the 10 months ending Oct. 31, 2023.

($1 = 1.5366 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.