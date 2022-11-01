Australia's Aguia Resources gets final permit for Brazil mine

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Aguia Fertilizantes, a unit of Australia's Aguia Resources Limited AGR.AX, has been granted a final permit to build a phosphate mine in southern Brazil, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company will invest 35 million reais ($6.82 million) to build the mine, a project that is expected to take 12 months. At maturity, the mine will have capacity to produce 300,000 tonnes annually, according to the company estimates.

($1 = 5.1336 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

