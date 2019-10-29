Australia's AGL vows to try to keep aluminium smelter customers open

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's largest power producer, said on Wednesday it is working hard to ensure its two biggest single customers, the Portland and Tomago aluminium smelters, remain open.

"We will work as a good citizen to do everything we can to keep those smelters going," AGL Chief Executive Brett Redman told analysts at an investor briefing.

Portland smelter operator Alcoa Inc AA.N and Tomago co-owner Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L have both flagged that their smelting operations are struggling with low aluminium prices and high alumina input costs.

Soaring power prices have hit Tomago as well, while Portland has survived with the help of subsidies from the state of Victoria and the Australian government through June 2021.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.