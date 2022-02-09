Australia's AGL slashes dividend as profit drops on power price slump

Adds details, background

Feb 10 (Reuters) - AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX reported a 41% drop in first-half profit on Thursday and slashed its dividend by nearly a third as the Australian power producer took a hit from a slump in wholesale electricity prices.

Government pressure to cut retail rates, waning investor appetite for coal-fired power and an influx of solar and wind energy into the grid have in recent years ratcheted up pressure on AGL and its peer Origin Energy ORG.AX.

But the company said power prices have improved in the last six months and a continuation of that trend could support its future earnings beyond fiscal 2022.

AGL also raised the lower end of its fiscal 2022 profit forecast, narrowing the range to A$260 million to A$340 million from A$220 million to A$340 million previously.

The company said its underlying profit, which omits one-off items, came in at A$194 million ($139.33 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$328 million a year ago. The figure beat a Morgan Stanley estimate of A$169 million.

AGL declared an interim dividend of 16 Australian cents per share, compared 41 Australian cents a year ago.

($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru' Editing by Aditya Soni)

