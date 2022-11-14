Australia's AGL shareholders back Cannon-Brookes board nominees

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's no.1 power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, climate tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, proxy votes showed.

"Based on the proxies lodged ahead of the meeting, the election of Mark Twidell, Dr Kerry Schott, Christine Holman and John Pollaers as Directors has been supported by our Shareholders," AGL Chair Patricia McKenzie told shareholders at the company's annual meeting.

"The Board welcomes these new Directors to the Board and will work constructively with them in the best of interests of shareholders," she said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sam Holmes)

