AGL

Australia's AGL shareholders back Cannon-Brookes board nominees

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

November 14, 2022 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Sonali Paul for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders in AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's no.1 power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, climate tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, proxy votes showed.

"Based on the proxies lodged ahead of the meeting, the election of Mark Twidell, Dr Kerry Schott, Christine Holman and John Pollaers as Directors has been supported by our Shareholders," AGL Chair Patricia McKenzie told shareholders at the company's annual meeting.

"The Board welcomes these new Directors to the Board and will work constructively with them in the best of interests of shareholders," she said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.