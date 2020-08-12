Australia's AGL sees bigger profit drop on lower power prices, higher costs

Adds details on results, CEO comment, background

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX warned on Thursday its profit could shrink as much as 30% in fiscal 2021, a far bigger drop than analysts were expecting, as costs rise and wholesale electricity prices fall.

The company's forecast came after it reported a 22% drop in profit for 2020, which was slightly better than feared as lockdowns fueled domestic consumption.

Electricity retailers have avoided major hits to operations as they are deemed essential service providers, but face a substantial risk of payment default because the pandemic has led to large-scale layoffs across the country.

"The specifics of our FY21 guidance reflect increasing market and operating headwinds to margin as a result of COVID-19, as well as the broader impacts of the pandemic on our costs," Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in a statement.

The Sydney-based firm expects underlying profit between A$560 million ($401.13 million) and A$660 million for fiscal 2021. At its midpoint, the forecast range was 20% below analysts' estimates of A$807 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Underlying profit, which omits one-off items, for the year ended June 30 dropped to A$816 million from A$1.04 billion last year, beating estimates of A$807 million.

The company declared a final dividend of 51 Australian cents per share, down from 64 cents last year, while revenue fell 8% to A$12.16 billion for the year.

AGL also said it intends to pay special dividends during fiscal 2021 and 2022, with temporary removal of franking during the period. Franking credits allow shareholders to reduce or eliminate double taxation.

AGL's annual results were also impacted by a six-month outage at its Loy Yang power station in Victoria.

($1 = 1.3961 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav and Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.