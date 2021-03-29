Australia's AGL says proposed LNG import jetty found to have unacceptable environmental impact

March 30 (Reuters) - Power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Tuesday it was assessing its options after a state minister found that the company's planned liquefied natural gas import jetty at Crib Point in Victoria would have unacceptable environmental effects.

The Victorian planning minister made the determination based on an advisory committee's report and documentation on the project's environmental effects, the company said in a statement.

AGL estimated that it had committed about A$130 million ($99.24 million) towards the project to date, compared with A$102 million it had noted in June 2018.

($1 = 1.3099 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

