Australia's AGL pushes ahead with split into power producer, retailer

Adds details of demerger

June 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Wednesday it expected to complete its planned split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

AGL, the country's top power producer and energy retailer, will be re-branded as Accel Energy Ltd and will hold the coal-fired power plants and wind farms, it said.

Accel Energy will then spin-off AGL Australia Ltd to create a retailer of electricity, gas, internet and mobile services, where it will hold a minority stake of between 15% and 20%.

Current AGL Energy shareholders will receive one share in both Accel Energy and AGL Australia for each held.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.