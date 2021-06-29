AGL

Australia's AGL pushes ahead with split into power producer, retailer

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's AGL Energy said on Wednesday it expected to complete its planned split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adds details of demerger

June 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Wednesday it expected to complete its planned split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

AGL, the country's top power producer and energy retailer, will be re-branded as Accel Energy Ltd and will hold the coal-fired power plants and wind farms, it said.

Accel Energy will then spin-off AGL Australia Ltd to create a retailer of electricity, gas, internet and mobile services, where it will hold a minority stake of between 15% and 20%.

Current AGL Energy shareholders will receive one share in both Accel Energy and AGL Australia for each held.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters