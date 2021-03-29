AGL

Australia's AGL plans to split into two businesses, divest some assets

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Australia's top power producer and energy retailer AGL Energy said on Tuesday it would split itself into two separate businesses and had identified A$400 million worth of assets to divest.

The first company, New AGL, would be a multi-product energy retailer that seeks to transition to a low carbon future, while the second, PrimeCo, would focus on electricity generation, it said.

