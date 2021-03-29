Australia's AGL plans to split into two businesses, divest some assets

March 30 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer and energy retailer AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Tuesday it would split itself into two separate businesses and had identified A$400 million ($305.24 million) worth of assets to divest.

The first company, New AGL, would be a multi-product energy retailer that seeks to transition to a low carbon future, while the second, PrimeCo, would focus on electricity generation, it said.

($1 = 1.3104 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

