Australia's AGL makes $19 mln offer for regional telco

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX offered on Wednesday to buy local telecommunications provider Southern Phone Co Ltd for about A$27.5 million ($18.56 million), marking the electricity retailer's second foray into the telecom sector this year.

AGL had earlier in the year made and backed out of two separate takeover attempts for telecom firm Vocus Ltd VOC.AX.

($1 = 1.4817 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

