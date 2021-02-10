ORG

Australia's AGL forecasts lower annual core earnings on weak power prices

Contributors
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published

Australia's AGL Energy Ltd forecast lower core earnings for fiscal 2021 on Thursday as falling power prices and an outage at a coal-fired plant in New South Wales wiped more than a quarter of its half-yearly profit.

Adds outlook, context, CEO comment

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX forecast lower core earnings for fiscal 2021 on Thursday as falling power prices and an outage at a coal-fired plant in New South Wales wiped more than a quarter of its half-yearly profit.

Traditional power retailers in Australia, such as AGL and Origin Energy ORG.AX, have come under pressure due to a slump in wholesale power prices and government plans to underwrite new power plants.

Syndey-based AGL said it expects annual core underlying earnings of between A$1.59 billion and A$1.85 billion ($1.23 billion-$1.43 billion), compared with A$2.07 billion a year earlier.

Its underlying profit, which omits one-off items, came in at A$317 million for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$432 million a year ago. RBC had estimated a figure of A$275 million.

"Our 1H21 result reflects the sharp decline in wholesale prices for electricity and large-scale renewable certificates over recent times," Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in a statement.

AGL, Australia's top power producer, booked a statutory loss after tax of A$2.29 billion, hurt by a one-off charge of A$2.69 due to writedowns of previously signed wind energy contracts and the dour outlook for power prices.

It declared an ordinary interim dividend of 31 Australian cents per share and a special dividend of 10 Australian cents.

The company left its fiscal 2021 underlying profit outlook unchanged at A$500 million to A$580 million, having slashed it in December after the outage at its coal-fired Liddell plant.

($1 = 1.2953 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @arpit_nayak18;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters