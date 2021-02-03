Australia's AGL flags $2.1 bln charge on poor energy price outlook

Contributors
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published

Australia's AGL Energy Ltd said on Thursday it expects to book A$2.69 billion ($2.05 billion) in charges as the dour outlook for energy prices forced it to write down the value of its assets and previously signed wind energy contracts.

Adds details on charges, background

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX said on Thursday it expects to book A$2.69 billion ($2.05 billion) in charges as the dour outlook for energy prices forced it to write down the value of its assets and previously signed wind energy contracts.

The company said it sees a sustained and material reduction in energy prices due to the slump in the wholesale power market and government plans to underwrite new power plants.

AGL has decided to set aside A$1.92 billion for long-term wind offtake agreements it entered between 2006 and 2012 at prices that were much higher than the current spot and forecast prices.

Of the rest, A$1.11 billion is for environmental restoration provisions, while A$532 million relates to the impairment of coal and gas generation and legacy natural gas production assets.

The charges will be recorded in AGL's half-year results due on Feb. 11, but are not expected to impact the company's full-year underlying profit.

AGL said the moves to are expected to support fiscal 2022 and 2023 profit by A$50 million to A$80 million.

($1 = 1.3118 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @arpit_nayak18;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters