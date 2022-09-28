Australia's AGL expects to exit coal generation by 2035

Adds details

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX said on Thursday it expects to exit coal-fired power generation by the end of 2035, 10 years ahead of a previously announced timeline.

The country's top power producer said it aims to supply up to 12 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable generation before 2036 at a total investment of up to A$20 billion ($13.03 billion).

AGL, which in May ditched plans to split following opposition from shareholder and billionaire climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes, has an interim target to have up to 5 GW of new renewable energy by 2030.

Cannon-Brookes has pushed AGL to speed up the closure of its coal-fired plants and overhaul its strategy to focus on decarbonisation and renewable energy. His investment arm Grok Ventures currently has an 11.3% stake in the power producer.

Annual greenhouse gas emissions are expected to reduce from 40 million tonnes to net zero on achieving targeted closure, the company said.

Separately, AGL said it now expects underlying profit after tax of between A$200 million ($130 million) and A$320 million this fiscal, compared to A$225 million reported last year.

($1 = 1.5352 Australian dollars)

