AGL

Australia's AGL expects to exit coal generation by 2035

Contributors
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australia's AGL Energy Ltd said on Thursday it expects to exit coal-fired power generation by the end of 2035, 10 years ahead of a previously announced timeline.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX said on Thursday it expects to exit coal-fired power generation by the end of 2035, 10 years ahead of a previously announced timeline.

The country's top power producer also forecast improved profit in fiscal 2023, benefiting from a strong portfolio performance in August and September.

AGL expects underlying profit after tax of between A$200 million ($130 million) and A$320 million this fiscal, compared to A$225 million reported last year.

($1 = 1.5354 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters