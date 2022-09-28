Australia's AGL expects to exit coal generation by 2035

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX said on Thursday it expects to exit coal-fired power generation by the end of 2035, 10 years ahead of a previously announced timeline.

The country's top power producer also forecast improved profit in fiscal 2023, benefiting from a strong portfolio performance in August and September.

AGL expects underlying profit after tax of between A$200 million ($130 million) and A$320 million this fiscal, compared to A$225 million reported last year.

($1 = 1.5354 Australian dollars)

