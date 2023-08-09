Australia's AGL Energy's full-year profit rises 24.9%

News & Insights

August 09, 2023 — 06:27 pm EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX reported a 24.9% rise in its full-year profit on Thursday, due to improvement in performance from generational assets and gas portfolio.

The country's top power producer logged underlying profit of A$281 million ($183.52 million) in the six months ended June 30, well above A$225 million reported a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5312 Australian dollars)

