Australia's AGL Energy urges shareholders to back split plan at scheme meeting

May 6 (Reuters) - AGL Energy AGL.AX on Friday urged its shareholders to vote in favour of its plan to split into two companies, after a New South Wales Court ordered the company to convene a scheme meeting in respect of its plans.

The move also comes days after the company firmly backed its demerger plans following tech billionaire and climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes's 11% stake-buy in Australia's biggest power producer, in an attempt to the thwart the demerger.

"The AGL Energy Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be considered at the Scheme Meeting," it said in a statement, adding that the Supreme Court of New South Wales had approved the convening of a shareholder meeting to vote on the demerger proposal on June 15.

AGL seeks to split itself in two — a retail and renewable energy operation and a coal-fired generation business — by June, as it seeks to turnaround from a 75% slump in its market value over the past five years.

The company further said it would provide more details on the split, including an independent expert's report, in a scheme document expected to be filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission later on Friday.

To go ahead, AGL's plan requires approval from 75% of the votes cast. With Cannon-Brookes holding 11.28% of the shares, only a further 14% would need to oppose the split in order for the demerger plan to be blocked.

