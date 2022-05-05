Australia's AGL Energy urges shareholders to back demerger at scheme meeting
May 6 (Reuters) - AGL Energy AGL.AX on Friday urged its shareholders to vote in favour of its plan to split into two companies, after a New South Wales Court ordered Australia's biggest power producer to convene a scheme meeting in respect of the demerger plans.
