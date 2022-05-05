AGL

Australia's AGL Energy urges shareholders to back demerger at scheme meeting

Savyata Mishra Reuters
AGL Energy on Friday urged its shareholders to vote in favour of its plan to split into two companies, after a New South Wales Court ordered Australia's biggest power producer to convene a scheme meeting in respect of the demerger plans. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2WY06D

