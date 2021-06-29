AGL

Australia's AGL Energy to move ahead with split into power producer, retailer

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's AGL Energy said on Wednesday it would go ahead with a plan to split into a bulk power generator and a carbon neutral energy retailer.

AGL

