News & Insights

AGL

Australia's AGL Energy signs seven-year renewable energy deal with CSL

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

October 11, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details of deal, share move in paragraphs 3-5

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX on Thursday said it has signed a seven-year renewable energy agreement to sell electricity to biotechnology firm CSL CSL.AX.

Under this deal, CSL will purchase renewable energy certificates from AGL to meet 100% of the electricity consumption needs for its Victoria-based operations.

The total electricity consumed by CSL's Victoria unit is expected to be around 114 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year, AGL Energy said in a statement.

“Renewable-linked PPAs (power purchase agreement) like this can assist our customers in their energy transition journey while helping support the ongoing operation of our renewable energy assets,” AGL's Chief Customer Officer Jo Egan said.

Shares of AGL were up 0.4%, while CSL's shares slumped 6.1% at 0337 GMT.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Varun H K)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL
CSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.