Australia's AGL Energy signs seven-year renewable energy deal with CSL

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX on Thursday said it has signed a seven-year renewable energy agreement to sell electricity to biotechnology firm CSL CSL.AX.

Under this deal, CSL will purchase renewable energy certificates from AGL to meet 100% of the electricity consumption needs for its Victoria-based operations.

The total electricity consumed by CSL's Victoria unit is expected to be around 114 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year, AGL Energy said in a statement.

“Renewable-linked PPAs (power purchase agreement) like this can assist our customers in their energy transition journey while helping support the ongoing operation of our renewable energy assets,” AGL's Chief Customer Officer Jo Egan said.

Shares of AGL were up 0.4%, while CSL's shares slumped 6.1% at 0337 GMT.

