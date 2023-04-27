News & Insights

Australia's AGL Energy refinances $1.1 bln debt for renewable growth projects

April 27, 2023 — 07:17 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 1 power producer AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX said on Friday it has completed the partial refinancing of debt facilities worth A$1.6 billion ($1.06 billion) to be used to repay loans and fund existing and future renewable energy projects.

Refinanced debt facilities includes, among others, A$500 million green capital expenditure loan with five and seven-year maturities, as well as A$708 million worth of revolving and term debt facilities.

The remaining amount of debt has been raised by notes with maturities from seven to 15 years, AGL said.

The gas and electricity supplier to one-sixth of all Australians last year unveiled plans to spend up to A$20 billion on renewable energy by 2036 and bring forward the closure of its coal-fired power plants by a decade.

AGL, which is also the country's worst polluter, has set an interim target to have up to 5 GW of new renewable energy by 2030, with annual greenhouse gas emissions seen reducing from 40 million tonnes to net zero on achieving targeted closure.

