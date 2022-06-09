AGL

Australia's AGL Energy pushes Victoria power station restart to September

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

AGL Energy, Australia's top power producer, said on Friday it now expects outage at its Loy Yang A Unit 2 power station in Victoria to extend until the second half of September, amid multiple outages that have pushed the country's coal generation to a record low.

June 10 (Reuters) - AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's top power producer, said on Friday it now expects outage at its Loy Yang A Unit 2 power station in Victoria to extend until the second half of September, amid multiple outages that have pushed the country's coal generation to a record low.

AGL had previously estimated the power station's return to service around Aug. 1, after it went offline on April 15.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More