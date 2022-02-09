AGL

Australia's AGL Energy profit drops nearly 50% on plunging power prices

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Feb 10 (Reuters) - AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX reported a 40.9% drop in first-half profit on Thursday as the Australian power producer took a hit from plummeting wholesale electricity prices.

The company said its underlying profit, which omits one-off items, came in at A$194 million ($139.33 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$328 million a year ago. The figure beat a Morgan Stanley estimate of A$169 million.

AGL declared an interim dividend of 16 Australian cents per share, compared 41 Australian cents last year.

($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)

