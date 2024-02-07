News & Insights

AGL

Australia's AGL Energy posts fourfold jump in profit in first half

February 07, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura and Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX posted a fourfold jump in first-half underlying profit on Thursday, helped by higher wholesale electricity pricing and improved market conditions.

The energy supplier said profit after tax attributable for the six months ended Dec. 31 was A$399 million ($260.11 million), compared with A$87 million a year earlier.

According to Jefferies, the consensus estimate was of A$311 million.

($1 = 1.5340 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shivangi.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.