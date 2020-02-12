Australia's AGL Energy posts 19.6% drop in half-year profit

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX on Thursday reported a 19.6% fall in its half-year profit and reduced its interim dividend payout, hurt by weaker power prices and an outage at its Loy Yang coal-powered plant.

Underlying profit, which omits one-off items, for the six months to Dec. 31 fell to A$432 million ($291.00 million) from A$537 million last year.

The profit, however, beat Morgan Stanley's estimates of A$363 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 47 Australian cents per share, smaller than the 55 Australian cents per share a year ago.

($1 = 1.4846 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

