Australia's AGL Energy picks insider Graeme Hunt as interim CEO

Australia's AGL Energy said on Thursday it had named chairman Graeme Hunt as interim chief executive officer, as it undergoes a plan to split into a bulk power generator and a retail business.

Hunt will replace current boss Brett Redman, who has resigned after two-and-a-half years in the role, the power producer added.

