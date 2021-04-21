Australia's AGL Energy picks insider Graeme Hunt as interim CEO

April 22 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Thursday it had named chairman Graeme Hunt as interim chief executive officer, as it undergoes a plan to split into a bulk power generator and a retail business.

Hunt will replace current boss Brett Redman, who has resigned after two-and-a-half years in the role, the power producer added.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.